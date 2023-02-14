By Valentine’s Day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine rapidly brought the losses of Russians to 140 thousand (infographics)

Anastasia Pechenyuk08:22, 14.02.23

During the day, 1.5 dozen armored combat vehicles and artillery systems were destroyed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on the total combat losses of Russians in the war against Ukraine.

So, from 02/24/22 to 02/14/23, the enemy lost about 139,080 soldiers, 740 people were liquidated over the past day.

In addition, the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine include

tanks – 3286 (+3);

armored combat vehicles – 6500 (+8);

artillery systems – 2299 (+9);

MLRS – 466 (+1);

air defense systems – 234 (+0);

aircraft – 298 (+2);

helicopters – 286 (+0);

UAV of the operational-tactical level – 2011 (+4);

cruise missiles – 857 (+0),

ships / boats – 18 (+0);

automotive equipment and tankers – 5155 (+5);

special equipment – 218 (+1).

Over the past two weeks, Russia has suffered the largest number of casualties in manpower since the start of a full-scale war. The average for the last seven days is four times higher than for June-July 2022.

