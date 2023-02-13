From the LinkedIn page of Andrew Pryma

The Russian government is considering several scenarios for the end of the war. This includes their total defeat due to the inability to capture more territories coupled with huge military losses. According to the Russian military’s latest actions, they have started to realize that the war could be lost, and they want to make sure the temporarily occupied regions are burned, destroyed, or simply erased from the earth.



Russian troops have been draining the #Kakhovka Reservoir on the Dnypro river in the last few weeks. This will threaten the environment, water supply, and agriculture of the #Zaporizhzhia and #Kherson regions. Both regions, with a size of 54,000 square kilometers (33,000 sq miles) could be damaged for decades. Moreover, the reservoir is used primarily to supply hydroelectric stations, the Krasnoznamianka Irrigation System, the Kakhovka Irrigation System, industrial plants such as the 5.7 GW Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, freshwater fish farms, the North Crimean Canal and the Dnipro–Kryvyi Rih Canal.

The logic behind Russian terrorism, is “if it’s not mine, it will not be anyone’s”.

