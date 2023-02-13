“Terrorist, Satanist and fascist”: distraught Kadyrov showed a “gun for Zelensky”

Marta Gichko13:59, 13.02.23

In the dreams of a disgraced Chechen, Zelensky must shoot himself like Hitler.

The disgraced leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, once again erupted with threats to “take Kiev” and “kill Zelensky.” But there is a condition – you need an order from the President of the Russian Federation Putin.

During an interview with Russian propagandists, Kadyrov assured that he had a manpower that “can reach Kyiv, take Kyiv.” All Chechen units are allegedly ready to “take Kyiv” after Putin’s order. Moreover, in Telegram , Kadyrov said that he was ready to “at least take America” ​​if Putin orders.

“If there is an order from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, we are ready to even go to America, we will leave Moldova far behind. And any such order is not discussed, but carried out. We have all the necessary forces, means and equipment to bring it to life,” he said.

In addition, Kadyrov did not ignore Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He even showed a “trophy pistol” that he allegedly holds specifically for the suicide of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In Kadyrov’s imagination, this should happen as in the situation with Hitler. The Chechen leader assured the entourage that this gun was “always loaded.”

Kadyrov showed a “gun for Zelensky” / t.me/RKadyrov_95

Despite dreams of assassinating Zelensky, Kadyrov unexpectedly announced that he was ready to negotiate directly with him. However, he will only agree to a tete-a-tete conversation, and considers himself a “psychologist”.

“I believe that Zelensky is a terrorist, a rural Satanist, he is a fascist. And I think it’s wrong to negotiate with him. Now, if I was sent to him one on one, then it was possible to negotiate. But I would quickly convince him. I would quickly sign all the documents that are necessary. I would not say anything, and I would force them to do what is needed. I am a psychologist. I understand people very well, I can lead, “Kadyrov said.

Recall that in March 2022 Kadyrov boasted that he was supposedly located near Kiev and would “take the capital”, but he was waiting for an order. In a few days, the invaders were shamefully expelled from the northern regions.

Kadyrov and his latest statements

Recently, Kadyrov has become more and more like a Kremlin jester. He makes loud statements against the backdrop of the failures of the invaders on the battlefield. Earlier this week , a Chechen militant leader said that “the West will kneel and, as always, European states will have to cooperate in all areas with the Russian Federation.”

At the same time, Kadyrov recalled the “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Poland after the end of the war in Ukraine. He personally has such an intention, because “the fight against Satanism must continue throughout Europe and, first of all, on the territory of Poland.”

At the same time, journalists found out that Kadyrov spends a lot of time abroad, in particular, in the Maldives and Dubai. And he gave the main leadership positions in Chechnya to his relatives.

