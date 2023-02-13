Russian tanks blow up while trying to advance through minefields toward Vuhledar – video

The destruction of Russian mine-clearing equipment near the town of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast has forced the Russian army command to send tanks right through minefields to storm the town.

Judging by footage posted on social networks on Feb. 12-13, the Russians’ tactic is to send their vehicles forward until they clear an area “the natural way” – i.e. by setting the landmines off.

However, the invaders appear to have underestimated the professionalism of engineering units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result, Russian forces’ attempts to break through the minefields near Vuhledar turned out to be so ineffective that they lost several armored vehicles, including tanks, in one place, as seen in the video.

