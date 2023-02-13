Photos of Solovyov’s youngest son in women’s clothes and with manicure are “walking” on the network

Katerina Schwartz19:15, 13.02.23

Daniil Solovyov works as a model in London.

Photos of the youngest son of Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, who lives and works in the “decaying West”, which he strongly criticizes, have been published on social networks.

The other day it turned out that 21-year-old Daniil Solovyov lives in London and makes a living as a model . In some published photos, the guy poses in women’s clothes, with manicure and makeup.

Meanwhile, his father actively opposes the LGBT community and is in favor of sending conscripts to the front. Also, during one of the broadcasts, Solovyov called for rockets to hit European capitals: “Berlin, Paris, London and Brussels are ready to burn from our missile strikes? And if necessary, from the use of tactical nuclear weapons?”

It is worth noting that both of Solovyov’s sons are of military age, but neither serves. It is known that the 34-year-old son of the propagandist Alexander Solovyov is a director, studied in London, and is now filming commercials in the Russian Federation.

Daniil Solovyov – what else is known about him

Daniil is Solovyov’s son from his third marriage with model Elga Sepp, who is the daughter of humorist Viktor Koklyushkin. The guy graduated from the prestigious Lomonosov School in Moscow.

It is reported that his photos, which went viral, were taken as part of an advertising campaign for the Vladislav Lisovets Office beauty salon.

