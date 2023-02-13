Mobilised Russians refuse to conduct offensive in Donetsk Oblast more often – General Staff

13 FEBRUARY 2023

The recently mobilised Russians in Donetsk Oblast often refuse to conduct offensive and are being sent to continue training. In the occupied city of Luhansk in Luhansk Oblast, maternity and children’s hospitals are being turned into military hospitals due to a large number of injured soldiers.

Source: operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Monday, 13 February

Quote: “Mobilised Russian soldiers from the units of the 1st Army Corps of the Northern military district refuse to conduct the offensive more and more frequently. Due to this, soldiers from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast are being withdrawn from the second and the third frontlines and sent to polygons. There they are being trained for two weeks and then form storm units deployed to carry out the offensive on the Avdiivka front.

Due to a large number of sanitary losses among the occupiers, a maternity hospital in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk is being used as a military hospital for treating injured soldiers of the Russian occupying forces. Moreover, the building of the children’s hospital №3 has also been re-equipped into a military hospital.”

Details: On the day 355 of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched 14 attacks on the areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the occupiers, and the Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck 3 areas of concentration of manpower and an electronic warfare station of Russians.

The Russian forces launched 2 missile and 16 aircraft attacks, as well as 15 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, there were no signs of formation of Russian offensive groups. Separate subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia continue to fulfil tasks in the border areas. At the polygons of the Republic of Belarus, combat training of the Russian forces is ongoing. At the same time, the occupiers continue launching mortar and artillery attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian forces, as well as on the settlements near the collision line.

Today, Russians launched attacks on the settlements of Volfyne and Basivka in Sumy Oblast and Veterynarne and Dvorichanske in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russians launched tank, mortar and artillery attacks near the settlements of Dvorichna, Synkivka, Kupiansk, Stepova, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Pishchane, Vyshneve, Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv Oblast; Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Ivanivka, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the settlements of Bilohorivka, Zaliznianske, Bakhmut, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ozarianivka, Dyliivka and Maiorsk came under mortar and artillery attacks.

On the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts, 18 settlements were under tank, mortar and artillery attacks. Among them there are Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russians launched attacks on the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Illinka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the city of Kherson was once again attacked with mortar and artillery.

