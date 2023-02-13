From Stephen Hoffman; admin of FB page; Stand With Ukraine

Feb 13

Maria Romanenko’s open letter to GB News

Maria is a TV journalist and writer from Ukraine currently living in Manchester with her partner.

She has written an open letter to Paul Marshall, a major investor at GB News, concerning how too often the coverage from GB News presenters and journalists on Russia’s invasion of UK, too often spreads disinformation, lies and Kremlin propaganda. She goes in to detail how in her open letter, which I include photos of. It includes the trivialising of Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK and criticising his clothing attire, the exact narrative the Russian Embassy of the UK gave the day after the visit.

Too often those working for GB News act as useful idiots for the Kremlin. It’s time they stopped doing this.

If you feel like Maria, please also write to GB News.

My open letter to Paul Marshall @prcmarshall, a major investor at @GBNEWS



Please help this letter reach him by liking and sharing it. pic.twitter.com/mN7SMmMeKj — Maria Romanenko (@rommari) February 13, 2023

disinformation

KremlinLies

ProKremlinLies

Propaganda

……

Like this: Like Loading...