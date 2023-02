Feb 13

This was russia’s plan from the very start of the invasion of Ukraine:

State Duma member Andrey Gurulyov, former deputy commander of Russia’s So. military district, says that eliminating Ukraine and taking all of its territory is Russia’s main goal and it’s time to admit that’s what “demilitarization & denazification” means.

Source: Julia Davis https://twitter.com/JuliaDavisNews/status/1625175369975316493

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6k9A5KzRqA

