France urged its citizens to leave Belarus immediately

Marta Gichko18:55, 02/13/23

Citizens who are in Belarus were urged to immediately leave the country by road through the border crossing points with Lithuania, Poland or Latvia.

France called on its citizens to immediately leave the territory of Belarus because of the new offensive of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine.

“In the context of the armed offensive launched by Russia against Ukraine and the closure of Belarusian airspace, any trips to Belarus are officially not recommended,” the French Foreign Ministry said .

Citizens who are in Belarus were urged to immediately leave the country by road through the border crossing points with Lithuania, Poland or Latvia. Passengers arriving by air, if necessary, are advised to apply for an exit visa at the services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

“The borders with Lithuania and Latvia remain open. The only border crossing point available for travelers heading to Poland is the Brest-Terespol checkpoint,” the Foreign Ministry added.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...