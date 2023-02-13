Austria does not want to train Ukrainian tankers on Leopard 2

Marta Gichko14:48, 13.02.23
At the same time, other foreign military personnel are already being trained in the country.
Austria refuses to train the Ukrainian military on Leopard 2 battle tanks .
According to Kurier , the decision was confirmed by Defense Minister Claudia Tanner in a written statement to Ö1 Morgejournal.
As the newspaper notes, Austria has the only tank battalion, which is based in Wels. It has 48 Leopard 2 battle tanks. Austrian Leopards train foreign soldiers, in particular from the NATO countries of Hungary and the Czech Republic.
One comment
Perhaps Germany Austria and Hungary should get out of NATO, the EU and join the cockroach federation.