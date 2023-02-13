Austria does not want to train Ukrainian tankers on Leopard 2

Marta Gichko14:48, 13.02.23

At the same time, other foreign military personnel are already being trained in the country.

Austria refuses to train the Ukrainian military on Leopard 2 battle tanks .

According to Kurier , the decision was confirmed by Defense Minister Claudia Tanner in a written statement to Ö1 Morgejournal.

As the newspaper notes, Austria has the only tank battalion, which is based in Wels. It has 48 Leopard 2 battle tanks. Austrian Leopards train foreign soldiers, in particular from the NATO countries of Hungary and the Czech Republic.

