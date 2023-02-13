Another unidentified object shot down in the sky over the USA

Ludmila Zhernovskaya00:59, 13.02.23

This happened about 14 miles from the border.

A flying object was shot down in the USA / photo Getty images

The US military shot down a fourth unidentified flying object near the Canadian border.

This was announced by Member of the US House of Representatives from Michigan Elissa Slotkin in the microblog Twitter . The object was spotted over Lake Huron, and the military began to follow it. It was later shot down by USAF and National Guard pilots.

An F-16 jet fighter shot down the object with the same missile used in the previous three situations, a US Department of Defense spokesman said. A Canadian official told The Wall Street Journal that the incident happened about 14 miles from the US border.e congressman’s aide said the object was octagonal and 20,000 feet high, posing a threat to commercial aircraft.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...