69 Russian soldiers killed, 126 wounded in Lyman area in one day

12.02.2023

Some 69 Russian soldiers were killed and 126 wounded in the Lyman area on Sunday, February 12.

According to Ukrinform, the Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported this in a Telegram post.

“According to Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy has been setting some kind of records in terms of damage by artillery fire in the Lyman area, Luhansk region, for many days in a row. Some 424 instances of shelling with various types of artillery and 23 combats were recorded today. The enemy lost 69 people killed and 126 wounded,” the report reads.

The enemy also loses combat equipment in this area. In particular, over the past day, Russian forces have lost five T-72 tanks, a Tigr armored vehicle, a Tyulpan self-propelled mortar and two Pion self-propelled howitzers.

