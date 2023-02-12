ROMAN SHEREMETA

Feb 12

Where is God?

Most of you know that I am a Christian. I have heard people asking me where is God in all of this suffering that Ukrainian people are going through? My answer is simple: God is with Ukrainian people. He is with a hurting mother, a grieving wife, a wounded soldier. He is in the midst of our pain. Jesus never promised us a worry free life. On the contrary, He said in the Gospel of John: “In this world you will have trouble.” But God did promise us: “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” And that is the promise we are holding on to – the promise that God is with us, with Ukrainian people.

Like this: Like Loading...