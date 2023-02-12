ROMAN SHEREMETA
Feb 12
Where is God?
Most of you know that I am a Christian. I have heard people asking me where is God in all of this suffering that Ukrainian people are going through? My answer is simple: God is with Ukrainian people. He is with a hurting mother, a grieving wife, a wounded soldier. He is in the midst of our pain. Jesus never promised us a worry free life. On the contrary, He said in the Gospel of John: “In this world you will have trouble.” But God did promise us: “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” And that is the promise we are holding on to – the promise that God is with us, with Ukrainian people.
Putinazis deliberately bombed hospitals, schools, kindergartens, old people’s homes, apartment complexes, theatres, shopping malls, churches.
Putinazi “soldiers” are savages unlike almost anything ever seen in history. They thieved off Ukrainians on a massive scale. What they couldn’t thieve, they destroyed. They marauded around and tortured men, women and children. They castrated men, cut off heads, raped women, girls, men, boys, children; even babies. They often cut out the tongues of the women and girls they raped, then burned the bodies. The worst creatures ever to live on this planet.
Where is God and why has Ukraine been forced to suffer from the fiends of putlerstan with so little help from the civilized world?
Such pure, concentrated evil in such a staggeringly large form has never been seen before.
Yet God remains dormant.
Where is God?
Why let good people and even children die every day, yet allow despicable, evil mafia monsters to live?