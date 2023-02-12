Video Fact: Vuhledar Outskirts Littered With Tank Wreckage, Bodies Of Russian Soldiers

New footage of the crushing defeat of the Russian troops has appeared

As the Charter97.org website reported earlier, on February 8-10, during the unsuccessful assaults on Vuhledar and Avdiivka, the Russian army lost 103 pieces of equipment, including 36 tanks. According to the calculations of the Dutch OSINT project Oryx, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 20 pieces of equipment during the same period, including 2 tanks.

One of the invaders, who was transferred to storm Vuhledar, showed the fields around the city strewn with the remains of tanks and the bodies of Russian soldiers.

The footage has been published by the Ukraine 365 Telegram channel.

“Everything is demolished. There is nothing left of the landing force, here is a tank turret, and here is the tank itself. There’s a body lying in the field, here’s one more tank. And the same picture further along. This is all that is left of the landing force. That’s how we live. And on TV, as always, they say everything is fine, we are the best,” said the invader.

