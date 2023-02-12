Ukrainian military says enemy balloons recorded over Dnipropetrovsk region

12.02.2023

On Sunday evening, Russians launched a reconnaissance UAV and several balloons with corner reflectors over Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“Information about Shaheds used by the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk region on the evening of February 12, which is being circulated on some Telegram channels, is incorrect,” the post says.

It is noted that the enemy used a reconnaissance UAV and “several balloons with corner reflectors”.

Anti-aircraft defense systems of the Air Command East were activated. The result is being verified, the command said.

Earlier, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reported that enemy drones were attempting to attack the region.

