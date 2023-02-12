Ukrainian defenders kill almost 1,000 occupiers

12 FEBRUARY 2023

Ukrainian defenders have killed another 900 Russian occupiers and destroyed 13 tanks and 14 armoured combat vehicles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 137,780 (+900) military personnel

3,280 (+13) tanks

6,488 (+14) armoured combat vehicles

2,287 (+17) artillery systems

465 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

234 (+0) air defence systems

296 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft

286 (+0) helicopters

2,007 (+10) operational-tactical UAVs

857 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,148 (+14) vehicles and tankers

215 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

