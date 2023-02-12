Ukrainian defenders kill almost 1,000 occupiers

12 FEBRUARY 2023
Ukrainian defenders have killed another 900 Russian occupiers and destroyed 13 tanks and 14 armoured combat vehicles.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 137,780 (+900) military personnel
- 3,280 (+13) tanks
- 6,488 (+14) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,287 (+17) artillery systems
- 465 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 234 (+0) air defence systems
- 296 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft
- 286 (+0) helicopters
- 2,007 (+10) operational-tactical UAVs
- 857 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,148 (+14) vehicles and tankers
- 215 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
One comment
Good!
Yes, it’s a tragedy that the death of so many humans a day is being viewed as something positive, but these are the consorts of death and destruction and the vilest evil that this planet has seen since the days of Nazi Germany. For as long as a single evil midget remains alive, the deaths of many thousands in his swarm is the only means available to bring this war to an end.