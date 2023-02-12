Ukrainian border guards shoot down Russian warplane in Bakhmut

Ukrainian border guards shot down an enemy warplane in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on Sunday, February 12.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a Telegram post.

“Today, State Border Guard Service fighters reduced the invaders’ air fleet by one combat aircraft. This week, this is already the second confirmed jet destroyed by a MANPADS unit of the border guards. An aerial target, probably a Su-25 attack aircraft, was hit with a foreign-made portable anti-aircraft missile system,” the report reads.

The General Staff said the plane caught fire after being struck and crashed when it hit the ground.

The pilot seems to have died, as Ukrainian defenders did not see him ejecting, the General Staff added.

