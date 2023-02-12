Punishment for donation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine: in Melitopol, Russians arrange trials of Ukrainians

Alena Kirichenko15:10, 12.02.23

Judges from the Russian Federation were brought to Melitopol, the mayor of the captured city noted.

In Melitopol, enemies arrange trials of Ukrainians, the head of the city shared / photo ua.depositphotos.com

In the captured Melitopol, the Russian invaders will judge a local resident for a donation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on the air of an information telethon. “Last week, the occupiers began not only to take prisoners, but staged a real trial in Melitopol. They brought some judges from Russia there, and they began to sentence our residents to some conclusions,” he said.

According to him, “for example, there is a fact when a resident of Melitopol donated to our army, they found her, found a bank statement from her smartphone and immediately put her on trial. “And today it is not known what this trial will award her,” the mayor emphasized.

Fedorov added that in the occupied city, people are also kidnapped and tortured. He said that in Melitopol the Russian invaders had set up five dungeons.

