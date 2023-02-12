Post from Stephen Hoffman from FB site; Stand With Ukraine

Feb 12

Ukraine pleads for ammunition ‘immediately’ as Russia steps up attack

Ukraine has pleaded with its allies for ammunition and artillery “immediately”, warning it is running short of stocks to defend against a new Russian offensive that Ukraine fears is imminent.

Ukraine is preparing for an imminent large-scale attack by Russian troops as the Kremlin attempts to seize more territory in the #Donbas region in eastern Ukraine ahead of the first anniversary of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion later this month.

Ukraine’s Army is consuming ammunition at an unprecedented rate as it engages in punishing exchanges with Russia, prompting concerns about supplies.

With all the tank/plane focus, a reminder: “‘What is of ultimate urgency is the ammunition and artillery we need immediately to make sure we can operate with the new military equipment we received, We do not have this amount of ammunition that we need.’”

“Ukraine is estimated to be firing more than 5,000 artillery rounds every day, equal to a smaller European country’s orders in an entire year in peacetime. That rate of use has put huge strain on Europe’s defence producers.”

EU Council President Charles Michel on Friday said the bloc needed to “co-operate with the industrial sector and to ensure that we can speed up the level of production of ammunition”.

