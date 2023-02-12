Drones-mopeds attack Ukraine: an explosion thundered in the Dnieper

Marta Gichko20:20, 12.02.23

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an air raid signal is heard.

On Sunday evening, February 12, the Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by Iranian kamikaze drones Shahed. An air alert has been declared in the region.

According to the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA, Nikolai Lukashuk, drones – “mopeds” were recorded in the sky over the region. Air defense forces are working to destroy them.

“Mopeds again. Guardians of the sky are on the defensive. Be vigilant, take care of yourself,” Lukashuk said.

Updated at 20:25. The head of the Nikolaev OVA, Vitaly Kim, said that two kamikaze drones flew to the Dnieper. Local publics report that an explosion occurred in the city.

Subsequently, Kim said that the “mopeds” were also attacking the east of Ukraine. According to him, the attack is more massive than on the Dnieper.

“In general, there are more of them in the east. Be careful,” Kim said.

