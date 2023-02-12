Robin Horsfall

From Robin’s LinkedIn page.

Feb 12, 2023

Ukrainian people learned how to hate under Hitler and under Stalin, their grandparents still remember what horrors humans can do.

There is no escape now Russia, – you have murdered Ukrainian women and children. What happens on the battlefield is of secondary importance, not because of your politics, not because of your army and not because of your invasion. Ukraine hates you because you have murdered their children!

You created a monster that you cannot kill, your creation is HATE! In a single year you have infected all the peoples of Ukraine and your infection is spreading. Ukrainians hate you, and they will not forget.

For the rest of your life, Russia, you will be exiled from humanity. You will hide your face, watch your back and keep your voice low. To be Russia in 2026 will be the same as being a Nazi in 1946. You will hide your name among decent people, your children will pretend that you are not theirs. They will be ashamed of what you did in Kherson, Bucha, Mariupol and Donbass.

You are dead Russia, you are cast out from humanity, there is no place left on earth for you, you have lost your soul and the world will not forget.

Go Home!

Slava Ukraini!

Who Dares Shares.

