Ukrainian defense forces eliminate 1,140 Russian invaders over past day

11.02.2023

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 136,880 Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to February 11, 2023, including 1,140 soldiers over the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy’s total combat losses include also 3,267 tanks (+9 over the past day), 6,474 armored combat vehicles (+3), 2,270 artillery systems (+19), 463 multiple launch rocket systems, 234 air defense systems (+1), 297 warplanes, 286 helicopters, 5,134 motor vehicles (+8), 18 warships/cutters, 1,997 unmanned aerial vehicles (+27), 214 special equipment units (+3). A total of 857 enemy cruise (+61) missiles were shot down.

The data is being verified, the General Staff noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks near Kreminna, Shypylivka, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Paraskoviivka in Donetsk region.

