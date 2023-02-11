Thousands of pregnant Russian women fly to Argentina to give birth

Updated 1 hour ago2 hours ago ABROAD _

More than 5,000 pregnant Russian women have entered Argentina in recent months, 33 of them on a single flight on Thursday. It is believed that the women want to ensure that their babies are born in Argentina in order to obtain Argentine citizenship. All women would give birth a few weeks after their arrival.

The number of arrivals has recently increased, which according to local media is a result of the war in Ukraine. Of the 33 women who arrived in the Argentine capital on one flight on Thursday, three were detained for “problems with their documents.” That was also the case for three other women who had arrived the day before, the head of the migration agency, Florencia Carignano, told La Nacion .

The Russian women had initially claimed they were visiting Argentina as tourists, she said. “In these cases, it was discovered that they did not come here for tourist activities. They have admitted that themselves.” She said the Russian women wanted their children to have Argentine nationality because it gives more freedom than a Russian passport.

“The problem is that they come to Argentina, register their children as Argentinians and leave again. Our passport is very safe around the world. It allows passport holders to enter 171 countries without a visa,” Ms Carignano said. Having an Argentinian child also speeds up the citizenship process for the parents. Currently, Russians can travel without a visa to only 87 countries.

