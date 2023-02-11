The occupiers disable their equipment so as not to fight, and to compensate for losses in manpower, they involve the Wagner PMC – General Staff

11.02.2023

The Russian occupying troops independently disable their equipment so as not to fight. And to compensate for losses in manpower, mercenaries from the private military company Wagner are recruited.

This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the current day, the enemy launched 7 missiles and 23 air strikes.

Also, the invaders carried out more than 15 shelling from multiple launch rocket systems.

Despite heavy losses, Putin’s army still intends to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. To this end, they concentrated their main forces on the Kupyansky, Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Novopavlovsky directions.

In the Volynsky, Polessky, Seversky and Slobozhansky directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, signs of the formation of offensive groups have not been identified. The occupiers continue to keep their units in the regions bordering Ukraine, and combat training activities continue.

At the same time, the enemy does not stop shelling the positions of our troops, as well as settlements near the line of confrontation. During these days, more than 20 settlements were subjected to enemy shelling. Among them are Senkovka, Chernihiv region; Novovasilovka, Porokhon, Studenok, Starikov, Volfin, Sumy region and Volchansk, Figolovka and Dvuhletnaya, Kharkov region. Also, the invaders launched air strikes near Volchansk.

In the Kupyansky and Limansky directions, the Russian military carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 15 districts of settlements. In particular, these are Olshana, Kislovka, Kotlyarovka and Peschanoe in the Kharkiv region and Novoselovskoe, Makeevka, Nevskoe, Kremennaya, Dibrova and Belogorovka in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, areas of the settlements of Spirnoe, Berestovo, Vasyukovka, Paraskoveevka, Chasov Yar, Bakhmut, Klishchievka, Predtechino, Belaya Gora and Zheleznoe of the Donetsk region were subjected to tank, mortar and artillery shelling. In general – more than 20 settlements.

On the Avdiivka and Novopavlovsk directions, areas of 17 settlements fell under tank, mortar and artillery shelling, in particular, Avdeevka, Vodyanoye, Pervomayskoye, Nevelskoye, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Maryinka, Bogoyavlenko, Vugledar. Enemy air strikes were recorded near Vesele, Nevelskoye and Marinka.

In the Zaporizhia direction, the areas of the settlements of Vremevka and Novopol of the Donetsk region and Malinovka, Gulyaipole, Zheleznodorozhnoe, Belogorie, Orekhov, Novodanilovka, Novoandreevka and Stepnoe in Zaporozhye suffered fire damage. The enemy also launched air strikes in the area of ​​Malaya Tokmachka.

In the Kherson direction, the suburbs and Kherson, as well as areas of more than 20 settlements, including Zolotaya Balka, Milovo, Zmievka, Vesele, Nikolaevka, Tyaginka, Tokarevka, Nikolskoye, Antonovka and Dneprovskoe of the Kherson region, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

At the same time, in the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, Russian occupiers continue to massively loot. The newly arrived invaders are loading their loot into military trucks.

In Mariupol, Donetsk region, the Russian invaders organized the repair of their military equipment, which were deliberately put out of action so as not to participate in hostilities. The main method of rendering a piece of military equipment unusable is the deliberate incapacitation of engines.

Russia used about 1,200 “Wagnerites” recruited in prisons from the temporarily occupied Crimea to resupply units.

In addition, during the day, the aircraft of the Defense Forces inflicted 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as 2 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. Our defenders also shot down a Su-25 aircraft and an Orlan UAV. Subdivisions of rocket troops and artillery hit 4 areas of concentration of manpower per day.

