The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation explained the “expediency” of yesterday’s missile attack on Ukraine

Veronika Prokhorenko15:22, 02/11/23

The department traditionally came up with new reasons for their attacks and reported on their implementation.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation commented on yesterday’s massive rocket attack on Ukraine , saying that during the “operation” the transfer of Western weapons to Kiev was blocked.

In a February 11 statement , the ministry acknowledged that the missile attack was aimed at hitting critical facilities in the Ukrainian energy system. They also traditionally assured that the Russian army had managed to complete all the tasks of the operation, and that all the designated objects “were hit.”

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the last shelling of peaceful cities of Ukraine allegedly blocked the transfer of Western weapons, ammunition and reserves to Kyiv.

“The work of energy-intensive industries of the military-industrial complex has been stopped. The transfer of foreign weapons, ammunition and reserves by rail to the areas of hostilities has also been blocked,” the statement says.

Russian missile attack on Ukraine on February 10

On the morning of February 10, the Russians organized another “rocket terror” against the civilian population of Ukraine.

From 21:50 on February 9 to 12:00 on February 10, the enemy launched 71 cruise missiles (Kh-101 / Kh-555 – 43, Caliber – 28), as well as up to 35 missiles of the S-300 complex. The Armed Forces of Ukraine specified that as part of protecting the sky of Ukraine, they managed to eliminate 61 cruise missiles and five kamikaze drones .

It was reported that about ten missiles were shot down in the sky over the Kiev region . 13 missiles were shot down over the Odessa region, and the residents of the Dnepropetrovsk and Khmelnytsky regions were also threatened by missile strikes.

On the morning of February 11, the General Staff clarified that during the day the Russian army fired 106 missiles at Ukraine and launched 59 air strikes , 28 of which were carried out using the Shahed-136 UAV.

