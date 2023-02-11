Russian Su-24Ms dropped four bombs on Zmeiny Island at night

Inna Andalitskaya10:13, 11.02.23

2 min.1151

There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the attacks.

On the night of February 10-11, 2023, the enemy attacked the Odessa region twice with aircraft.

According to the Pivden Operational Command, there were no casualties or casualties.

“Trying to create panic among the population of the border areas with Moldova and unrecognized Transnistria, the Russians sent air-launched missiles to the critical infrastructure located there. The enemy bombed Zmeiny Island with two Su-24Ms, dropping 4 air bombs,” the report says.

At the same time, Russian troops fired three Oniks anti-ship missiles from the coastal missile system from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, which hit the coastal zone.

Strike on Ukraine on February 10

On the night of February 10, Russian invaders hit Ukrainian cities with Iranian kamikaze drones.

Around 4 am, Russia hit a number of cities in Ukraine with missiles. In Kharkov, the invaders hit a critical infrastructure facility , 10 explosions were recorded in the city and the region.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at dawn shot down five Kalibr cruise missiles and five Shahed drones . In total, the Russian invaders fired six cruise missiles and seven Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...