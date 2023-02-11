Russian military columns move in unexpected direction in Mariupol

10 FEBRUARY 2023

Columns of Russian military equipment moving to the East of Ukraine were spotted in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast. The equipment is likely being transferred to safer storage points.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote: “Military columns of the occupiers are moving in the opposite direction today. Through the city [Mariupol] in the direction of Livoberezhzhia [territory of the left bank of the Kalmius river in Mariupol – ed.] and the town of Novoazovsk.

The Mariupol Resistance Group associates this with [Russians] establishing new ammunition storage points in a safer place in Mariupol and adjacent territories.”

