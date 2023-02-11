Russia is planning a coup in Moldova: Danilov revealed the details

Yuri Kobzar21:12, 11.02.23

In an attempt to overthrow the government in Moldova, the Kremlin may involve Chechen fighters.

Moldova is now strengthening its power bloc in order to counteract Russia’s plans to carry out a coup d’état in the country. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov on the air of the telethon.

According to Danilov, Ukrainian intelligence warned Moldova that the Russian Federation wants to carry out a coup d’état there in the near future.

Danilov hinted that the Kremlin might involve Chechen fighters in the coup attempt in Moldova, who were sent to Ukraine in February last year with the task of eliminating the country’s leadership.

According to him, now the same Chechens are in Turkey and work there as “rescuers”.

“We are now carefully monitoring to prevent the fact that these “rescuers” will end up in Chisinau. We know their names and surnames,” Danilov added.

