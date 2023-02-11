NSDC Secretary: Russians have big problems with ‘major offensive’

11.02.2023

Russian troops have started their ‘major offensive’, but it is not the offensive they expected, as Ukrainian forces are powerfully repelling attacks.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksiy Danilov during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“With the major offensive, as they call it, Russians are having big problems. Today we can see what they have planned and that they have already started their offensive, and they simply do not say they have started it. But, our forces are powerfully repelling it. The offensive they have planned is gradually underway. But, it is not the offensive they were counting on,” Danilov told.

A reminder that, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on February 11, 2023, Russian troops launched seven missile strikes and 23 air strikes. The enemy also opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) over 15 times.

