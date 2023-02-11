It was not a one-time action: Danilov announced new purges in the Ukrainian authorities

Katerina Chernovol23:21, 02/11/23

Danilov stressed that society now has an extremely high demand for justice and order in the state.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov announced a new meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on Monday, February 13. It should decide on the further cleaning of the Ukrainian authorities.

“As for the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council that the president announced today, I can say that if someone thinks that it was some kind of one-time action on certain issues related to customs, other bodies, they are deeply mistaken. justice, by an order of magnitude in the state is so high that we can’t even imagine,” Danilov said on the air of the telethon.

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, “all organs will be clean from people who are going to stain our country.

“If someone thinks that he can continue to take bribes, engage in outrageous things, those things when they interfered with the work of enterprises, businesses, constantly imposed some kind of tribute on him, this applies to all the bodies that were involved in this – the Security Service, tax authorities, customs officers, police officers, the rest – believe me, all organs will be clean from such people who are going to tarnish our country … Believe me, the president will have enough political will, understanding, vision of a bright future for our country,” he stressed.

Danilov noted that the results of the next meeting of the National Security and Defense Council will be reported “only after this meeting, after the relevant presidential decree.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...