Garibashvili accused Ukraine of trying to open a second front in Georgia

The Georgian prime minister is confident that Saakashvili returned to the country to open a second front.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili accused Ukraine of trying to “open a second front” of the war with Russia and said that the return of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili to the country served the same purpose.

During a conversation with journalists , the Georgian prime minister boasted that last year Georgia showed “unprecedentedly high economic growth” at the level of 10.1%.

Garibashvili also considers it a merit of his government that Georgia “managed to avoid” war.

“Unfortunately, the attempt to somehow transfer this conflict to our country does not stop. We directly heard the statements of the Ukrainian authorities on this topic. Their goal was to open a “second front,” he said.

At the same time, Garibashvili expressed confidence that “the dispatch of Mikheil Saakashvili to Georgia served this purpose.”

“And there are a lot of provocations, which, unfortunately, does not stop even now,” the prime minister said.

At the same time, Garibashvili wished peace and the return of territories “to everyone, including our friendly Ukrainian people.”

