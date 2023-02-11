Failures near Vuhledar demonstrate poor training of Russian conscripts

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the failed assault near Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast has demonstrated the systemic poor training of Russian conscripts.

Source: ISW report

Details: The ISW has pointed out that recent footage of a failed Russian assault near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, has become the next point of distress in the Russian information space.

“Military bloggers latched onto the footage to launch several critiques of Russian military leadership. Russian military bloggers claimed that the same Russian commanders who oversaw highly attritional assaults by the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade on Pavlivka (near Vuhledar) in November 2022 are responsible for the effort to capture Vuhledar, and argued that the video illustrates that these commanders continue to make the same costly mistakes. One Russian military blogger specifically stated that Eastern Grouping of Forces commander Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov was responsible for Russian tactical failures around Vuhledar.”

However, the ISW analysts believe that Russian forces use “dysfunctional tactics that are far more indicative of the fact that the 155th Marine Brigade is likely composed of poorly trained mobilised personnel than of poor command.”

“Russian military bloggers likely blamed Russian commanders to downplay the fact that the systemic poor training of Russian mobilised personnel will likely continue to result in similar tactical failures throughout Ukraine. Russian military bloggers have routinely accused Russian commanders of being responsible for tactical failures throughout the war, likely to shift the overall Russian military failure in Ukraine from the Russian military as an institution onto individuals,” the ISW suggested.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/02/11/7388893/

Like this: Like Loading...