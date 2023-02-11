Dnepropetrovsk region is attacked by “Shaheds”

Antonina Dolomanzhi20:37, 11.02.23

2 minutes.905UPDATED

The authorities of the region urged not to neglect air raid signals.

Local authorities have warned residents of the Dnepropetrovsk region about the threat of drone attacks.

This was announced by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration, Sergei Lysak.

“The threat of an attack by “Shaheds” on the Dnipropetrovsk region. Move to safe places,” he urged.VIDEO OF THE DAYplay video

Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Nikolai Lukashuk specified that enemy drones “come” from the south of the region.

An air alert has now been declared in the region. We add that the air raid signal is also heard in the Zaporozhye region. The authorities of the region do not report the likelihood of an attack by drones.

Updated at 20:34. A few minutes later, Lukashuk reported the downing of enemy drones over the region.

“I just spoke with the heads of the communities. They convey gratitude to the guys from the air defense for each downed Shahed,” he said.

The head of the regional council called the heroes of the air commands “East” and “South”.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...