Battles for Bakhmut: border guards destroyed the attack aircraft of the Russian Federation, the pilot did not eject (video)

Marta Gichko17:52, 02/11/23

It was probably a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

Near Bakhmut , Donetsk region, Ukrainian border guards “landed” a Russian combat aircraft. It was probably a Su-25 attack aircraft.

According to the press service of the State Border Guard Service, the enemy “bird” was destroyed by the calculation of the MANPADS of the border unit. The plane smoked and crashed. Most likely, the pilot was eliminated along with the attack aircraft.

“The air target, probably a Su-25 attack aircraft, was destroyed by the crew of the MANPADS of the border unit. From the hit of the missile, the “bird” smoked and began to descend. The plane crashed, our defenders did not see the pilot’s ejection,” the State Border Guard Service noted.

The service added that within a week this is the second confirmed reactive aircraft that was destroyed by border guards.

https://www.unian.net/player/Eai7cZW2Near Bakhmut, border guards shot down an enemy plane

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...