“This is the third wave”: Kim announced the attack of “Shaheeds”

Marta Gichko20:35, 10.02.23

According to him, moped drones have already been recorded in several areas.

Russia has launched a third wave of attacks on Ukraine. This time, the occupiers launched Shahed-136 Iranian kamikaze drones.

As the head of the Nikolaev OVA stated , moped drones have already been fixed over the region. In addition, the “Shaheds” flew to other areas.

“We have balalaikas flying in the region. Attention! In general, not only we have mopeds. This is their planned third wave. Rare holey scoundrels,” Kim wrote.

Updated at 20:38. In the Nikolaev area the air alarm is declared. At the same time, Kim first announced the alarm in the area in manual mode. According to the head of the OVA, three kamikaze drones have already been destroyed in the Nikolaev region. Kim ironically remarked that “leaky people will not guess a single note in the field.”

Updated at 21:10. The head of the Odessa OVA, Maxim Marchenko , said that four kamikaze drones “Shahed” were shot down in the region. They tried to get into the energy infrastructure facilities.

