Feb 10

Russias long awaited offensive gets a well coordinated boost

Elon Musk and Starlink says it limited Ukrainian military use, particularly for drones, because the Starlink was never meant to be used for “offensive purposes”.

Apparently Elon Musk considers Ukranian self defense offensive.

I’ll skip Tesla.

