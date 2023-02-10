Russian troops likely abandoned at least 30 armored vehicles after failed assault on Vuhledar – UK intelligence

10.02.2023 11:14

Russian units have likely suffered particularly heavy casualties around Vuhledar, Donetsk region. They likely fled and abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armored vehicles in a single incident after a failed assault.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in its latest intelligence update published on Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

According to British intelligence, since February 7, Russian forces have likely made tactical gains in two key sectors. On the northern outskirts of the Donbas town of Bakhmut, Wagner Group forces have pushed 2-3km further west, controlling countryside near the M-03 main route into the town.

Russian forces increasingly dominate the northern approaches to Bakhmut.

To the south, Russian units have made advances around the western edge of the town of Vuhledar, where they re-launched offensive operations in late January 2023.

