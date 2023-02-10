Yana Stavskaya14:55, 10.02.23

The rally is designed for 200 thousand people.

The Russians will mark the anniversary of the bloody invasion of Ukraine with a rally -concert in Luzhniki on 22 February. President of the aggressor country Vladimir Putin can take part in it.

According to RBC sources , the rally-concert on February 22 can be seen as a kind of “continuation” of Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, which was announced by the media for February 21. The Kremlin has not yet confirmed this date.

This is confirmed by the sources of RIA-Novosti propagandists . The rally is designed for 200 thousand people.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RBC that he “has nothing to say yet” about the Luzhniki event. The day before, Putinist Nikolai Rastorguev shared footage from the filming of the concert .

Putin last spoke at the Luzhniki Stadium on March 18, three weeks after the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine. The show was dedicated to the eighth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea.

On February 21, it will be a year since Putin announced the recognition of the “independence” of the “DPR” and “LPR” groups. The next day, the State Duma and the Federation Council of Russia ratified cooperation agreements with these groups.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...