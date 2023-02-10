The terrorist dreams that the invaders will be able to reach the English Channel.

The leader of the PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin shocked with unprecedented “generosity” and said that Russia would occupy Europe and share it with the Ukrainians. According to him, France, Bulgaria and Italy should be given to Ukraine “humanely”.

In an interview with Russian propagandist Semyon Pegov, Prigozhin said that Russia should “share” with the Ukrainians.

“We must humanly close everything from 41 to 45. No Turkeys, no Frances, no relaxation. We all put on normal working suits and go to work like Papa Carlo. We work in a normal way, and then we can ask a question : “Where is our English Channel?”. And 100%, it seems to me, no one will be against giving France, Italy, Bulgaria and something else to the Ukrainians. We must honestly share with them, because they will suffer with us here still, mom, don’t worry,” Prigogine said.

https://www.unian.net/player/etIxA182Prigozhin said that France, Italy and Bulgaria should be given to the Ukrainians

Prigogine’s dreams

Recall that Prigozhin, whose mercenaries have been unable to capture Bakhmut in the Donetsk region for months now, dreamed of capturing Ukraine “to the Dnieper.” Moreover, he has a “plan” for how the Russian invaders can reach the English Channel.

At the same time, “Wagner” actually has no success on the battlefield. Several months of assaults on Bakhmut were unsuccessful. The outskirts of the city are covered with the corpses of mercenaries. At the same time, Prigozhin’s prisoners were able to capture neighboring Soledar, but foreign intelligence considered the losses unjustified.

After the loss of most of the militants, the Wagner Group was on the verge of survival . At the same time, Prigozhin had problems recruiting new prisoners, which forced him to announce the end of the recruitment of “volunteers” in Russian prisons.

