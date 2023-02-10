Invaders attacked Ukraine with 71 cruise missiles: air defense shot down 61 of them  

On the morning of February 10, rashists fired 43 Kh-101 and Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles across Ukraine, and also launched 28 “calibers” from ships in the Black Sea.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzhny, our air defense destroyed 61 cruise missiles.

The enemy also used seven Shahed-136 Iranian kamikaze drones. Five shot down.

In addition, Russian Nazis fired 35 S-300 missiles from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporozhye region.

DEATH TO THE RUSSIAN OCCUPANTS!

