Invaders attacked Ukraine with 71 cruise missiles: air defense shot down 61 of them  

On the morning of February 10, rashists fired 43 Kh-101 and Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles across Ukraine, and also launched 28 “calibers” from ships in the Black Sea.
According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzhny, our air defense destroyed 61 cruise missiles.
The enemy also used seven Shahed-136 Iranian kamikaze drones. Five shot down.
In addition, Russian Nazis fired 35 S-300 missiles from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporozhye region.
DEATH TO THE RUSSIAN OCCUPANTS!
(C)DUMSKAYA.NET 2023
2 comments
We desperately need to sink ALL of the moskovian rust-buckets to put a permanent stop to the terrorism
It looks like the Moscow Terrorists failed again. Is this what they’re reduced to? That has to be around $300 million worth of bombs that could have made a lot of nice roads in Moskovia. Instead it was spent on fireworks in Ukraine. Meat puppets and fireworks…is that what the Putinazis are reduced to? All we need is a few dozen fighter planes to protect the skies and Hitler will be reduced to a manageable level.