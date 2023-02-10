“I have my own ideal plan”: Prigozhin dreamed that the invaders would reach the English Channel (video)

Marta Gichko18:36, 10.02.23

At the same time, the leader of the Wagner mercenaries admitted that it would take years to occupy at least the Donbass.

The leader of the private military company “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose mercenaries have been unable to capture Bakhmut in the Donetsk region for months now, dreamed of capturing Ukraine “as far as the Dnieper”. Moreover, he has a “plan” for how the Russian invaders can reach the English Channel.

As Prigozhin said in an interview with Russian propagandist Semyon Pegov, “in three days” it would not be possible to seize Ukraine, as the occupiers believed. It takes years, according to the terrorist’s calculations.

“If we need to go to the Dnieper, then it’s for three years. If we need to close the “LPR”, “DPR”, then it’s at least another year and a half or two to work. If we need to reach the English Channel, then I have his ideal plan,” Prigozhin said.

“Wagner” in the war against Ukraine

“Wagnerites” have been fighting almost from the first day of a full-scale war in Ukraine. However, Prigozhin’s PMC turned out to be too small, so in the summer of 2022 he began to recruit prisoners en masse into his private army.

According to the calculations of the Russia Sitting Foundation, in general, Prigozhin was able to recruit about 50 thousand Russian prisoners, but about 40 thousand of them were killed, maimed, captured or simply fled in just six months of fighting.

After the loss of most of the militants, the Wagner Group was on the verge of survival . At the same time, Prigozhin had problems recruiting new prisoners, which forced him to announce the end of the recruitment of “volunteers” in Russian prisons.

At the same time, “Wagner” actually has no success on the battlefield. Several months of assaults on Bakhmut were unsuccessful. The outskirts of the city are covered with the corpses of mercenaries. At the same time, Prigozhin’s prisoners were able to capture neighboring Soledar, but foreign intelligence considered the losses unjustified.

