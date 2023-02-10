Explosions were heard in Melitopol and its environs

Artem Budrin20:45, 10.02.23

Probably, we are talking about a hit on the Russian base of deployment.

Explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Melitopol . Ivan Fedorov, mayor of the city, spoke about this:

“It’s loud in Melitopol and the region! Residents report explosions! Have a restless night, occupiers!”, the head of the city wrote in his Telegram channel .

Fedorov added that he was now figuring out the details of arrivals, but then added that the city was shaking from loud explosions.

At the same time, one of the Telegram channels of Berdyansk reported the defeat of Russian positions near the settlements of Tokmak, Melitopol, Mikhailovka.

RIA Melitopol adds that two explosions thundered in the city, and later detonation was heard. Probably we are talking about a hit outside Melitopol. Also, two rockets flew at the Russians’ deployment point in the Tokmak region.

