“Elvis” speaks

A US military vet code name “Elvis” talks about the russian war against Ukraine.

Interviewer asks: “Do you still think this is a righteous war?”

American volunteer “Elvis”: “Yes, absolutely. We are fighting pure evil. Anybody in the West who asks Ukraine to just do peace talks, they need to go to these villages, they need to see what’s been done to these people.”

