“Elvis” speaks

From the LinkedIn page of Roman Sheremeta.
A US military vet code name “Elvis” talks about the russian war against Ukraine.
Interviewer asks: “Do you still think this is a righteous war?”
American volunteer “Elvis”: “Yes, absolutely. We are fighting pure evil. Anybody in the West who asks Ukraine to just do peace talks, they need to go to these villages, they need to see what’s been done to these people.”
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/roman-sheremeta-14972a50_a-us-military-vet-code-name-elvis-talks-ugcPost-7027211713062060032-nU-v?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
A hero. He says it all.
The terrible devastation in Turkey and Syria is just a small percentage of what Ukraine has suffered for one year with no end in sight.
Yet the earthquake is a natural phenomenon that can’t be prevented. Putler’s merciless, savage, evil onslaught can be stopped now. So fucking do it.