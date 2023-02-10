Crimean political prisoner Gafarov dies in Russian pre-trial detention center

Artem Budrin16:56, 02/10/23

Recently, he had numerous health problems, but he was not given proper help.

Crimean political prisoner Dzhemil Gafarov died in one of the Russian remand centers in Novocherkarsk in the Rostov region. As the head of the Mejlis Refat Chubarov informed , the convict passed into eternity at the age of 61.

Almost a month ago, on January 13, the Crimean Solidarity public association reported that Gafarov’s condition had deteriorated sharply. The political prisoner suffered a myocardial infarction back in 2017, before the opening of a criminal case against him. After that, he was also diagnosed with kidney failure. Proper treatment – for example, kidney dialysis – was not provided to the Crimean citizen in the pre-trial detention center.

The public has not yet received official comments from the Russian Federal Service for the Execution of Sentences about the death of the political prisoner.

Dzhemil Gafarov was detained by the FSB in March 2019 after searches in the homes of Crimean Tatar activists. He became one of the 24 people whom the power structures of the Russian Federation then put in jail.

Gafarov, as well as other Crimean Tatars, was sentenced on January 11 this year. They were sentenced to 13 years in prison for “the case of the Crimean Muslims.” Jemil was also accused of involvement in the activities of the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization, which Russia recognized as a terrorist organization in 2003.

