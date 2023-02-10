Biden will arrive in Poland on February 20: The visit is dedicated to the war in Ukraine

Yuri Kobzar22:16, 10.02.23

The White House officially confirmed Biden’s visit to Poland and revealed the details.

US President Joe Biden will pay a working visit to Poland on February 20-22. This was announced by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at a press briefing .

A meeting is planned with Polish President Andrzej Duda and leaders of other countries in the region. Biden will also deliver a speech marking the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“He wants to talk about the importance of the determination and unity of the international community in supporting Ukraine throughout the year,” said US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

According to Kirby, Biden will send Ukraine a signal of continued support from the United States.

“We know that the coming weeks and months will be difficult and critical, especially for their own forces, and the United States will continue to support them,” the speaker said.

Biden’s visit to Poland

Biden’s plans to visit Poland on the eve of the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine became known back in January . Also, according to media reports, the allocation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine may be timed to coincide with this visit.

Since Biden’s visit to Ukraine is ruled out for security reasons, during his visit to Poland, he can meet with Volodymyr Zelensky there. According to media reports, at this meeting, Zelensky will present his 10-point peace plan to Biden .

In early February, the Polish authorities officially confirmed that Biden was indeed planning an imminent visit to this country.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...