Biden shoots down high-flying object over Alaska

US President Joe Biden has shot down a high-flying object over the US state of Alaska. It was not yet clear what the issue was, the White House said. The object posed a threat to air traffic safety.

The object was much smaller than the huge Chinese balloon that was recently brought down and that the Americans say was used by the Chinese for spying. The Americans expect to find the unknown object in American waters, so that more will become clear.A fighter jet shot down the unknown object flying at a high altitude. It was the size of a small car. The Chinese spy balloon would have been the size of three canisters.

Kirby: I can confirm the DOD was tracking a high-altitude object over Alaska airspace in the last 24 hours… President Biden ordered the military to down the object and they did pic.twitter.com/b0GJJQRVuX — Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2023

Critics say Biden hesitated too long to bring down the Chinese balloon. However, the White House stressed that debris could have posed a danger to the population. The balloon was therefore only shot out of the air above the sea.

