UPDATE: All Ukraine “blushed” because of the air raid alert, Russia launches missiles (map)

Olga Robeyko 09:23, 10.02.23 UNIAN

The head of the Odesa OVA Maxim Marchenko also writes about missile launches.

Enemy aviation is active now / photo vitalykuzmin.net

On Friday morning, February 10, after 8:20 a.m., an air raid alert was issued throughout Ukraine due to the high likelihood of Russian missile strikes. So, all areas of our country turned red.

Updated 09:22. Five enemy strategic aviation bombers fired missiles, five more are preparing to launch, writes military correspondent Andrei Tsaplienko.

Updated 09:13. At about 8:30 am, the Russian military launched cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Updated 09:07. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Nikolai Lukashuk, said that so far there are no missiles in the airspace of Ukraine.

“The estimated time of their arrival in the Dnepropetrovsk region is 9:30 am. It can change, just like the direction of the missiles. Where they fly is unknown, so be careful and take care of yourself,” he said.

Updated 08:55. The Russians are launching “Caliber” from sea carriers, said the head of the Odessa Regional State Administration Yuriy Kruk.

The head of the Nikolaev Regional State Administration Vitaly Kim wrote in his Telegram channel that up to 20 missiles are expected.

Missile launches are also confirmed by the head of the Odessa OVA, Maxim Marchenko. “There is enemy aircraft in the air, ships carrying Caliber missiles are in the sea. The enemy has launched missiles! The air raid will be prolonged. Please do not ignore the air raid signal and go to shelters. We believe in air defense!”

Belarus has launched a MiG-31K fighter jet capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. Also, at the same Machulishchi airfield, the AWACS A-50U take-off of the Russian Aerospace Forces was recorded.

Before that, the KMVA reported that the Russians had launched Tu-95 strategic bombers that could carry cruise missiles on board.

Air alert map as of 08:40 02/10/2023

All Ukraine “blushed” / screenshot

Russia attacked Ukraine on the night of February 9-10

First, at night, the Russian invaders tried to attack Ukrainian cities with Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones. Fixed arrival in the Khmelnytsky region.

At about 4 am on February 10, Russia attempted to launch missile strikes on a number of Ukrainian cities. In Kharkov, the invaders hit a critical infrastructure facility , 10 explosions were recorded in the city and the region.

