Will the West give new fighters for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelensky revealed important details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that some leaders of the European Union have declared their readiness to provide combat aircraft to Ukraine . According to an UNIAN correspondent, Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel as part of a summit with the participation of heads of state and government of 27 EU member states.

The President of Ukraine spoke about his participation in the meeting of the European Council. “I want you to understand the meaning of what and how we talked about. This meaning was clearly formulated by one of the leaders of the European Union. He said that a lasting peace in Europe will be established only when Ukraine wins and becomes a member of the EU and NATO. Here We managed to build such unity today,” Zelensky said.

He said that unity lies in the fact that the European Union will be with Ukraine until its victory, and Ukraine will be in the European Union.

As the President noted, today’s conversations were quite specific about security, about protecting lives and ensuring stability and returning justice. “And all this fully meets both Ukrainian and European interests,” Zelensky said.

“I am most inspired by the statements that Europe will be with us until victory. And today I heard from the leaders of some states, and I am very grateful that I heard from the leaders of some states in Europe, about the readiness to provide us with the necessary weapons, including planes,” Zelensky stressed.

He said that today in Brussels he will hold a number of bilateral meetings, at which the necessary attention will be paid to the topic of combat aviation.

