Ukroboronprom starts producing ammunition jointly with NATO country

9 FEBRUARY 2023

Ukroboronprom, the state manufacturer of weapons, and a NATO member state began jointly producing 120 mm mines.

Source: Ukroboronprom on Facebook

Quote: “The 120 mm mine is the first product of joint cooperation with a NATO member state.

Recently, a contract was signed with Ukraine’s Defence Ministry for the supply of these munitions, so the Ukrainian military will receive them soon.”

Details: Ukroboronprom did not name the NATO country with which the agreement was signed.

The 120 mm mines are reportedly manufactured using modern technologies. The production facilities are dispersed, including some that are located in one of the European countries.

The ammunition is guaranteed to hit hostile infantry within a radius of 25 to 60 metres, and the spread of fragmentation can reach 250 metres. In addition, the 120 mm mine is capable of destroying engineering structures and lightly armoured vehicles.

In general, the 120 mm mortar can hit targets at a distance of up to 7 kilometres, and with modern ammunition, more than 8 kilometres.

Ukroboronprom stressed that the 120 mm mortar is one of the most common types of artillery weapons in Ukraine and is actively used by Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

