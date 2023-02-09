Some EU countries ready to provide Ukraine with planes – Zelensky

09.02.2023 16:17

Some leaders of the EU member states have said they are ready to provide Ukraine with all the necessary weapons, including combat aircraft.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Thursday, February 9.

“Undoubtedly, I am most inspired by statements that Europe will be with us until victory. And today I heard from the leaders of some European states that they are ready to provide us with the necessary weapons, including aircraft,” he said.

He added that on Thursday, he would also hold a series of bilateral meetings in Brussels, “where the topic of combat aviation will be given the necessary attention.”

Zelensky also talked about how a closed meeting of the European Council was held.

“The meeting of the European Council has just ended. Of course, it was closed, but I want you to understand the meaning of what we talked about, and how. This meaning was clearly formulated by one of the leaders of the EU. He said that a lasting peace in Europe will be established only when Ukraine wins and becomes a member of the EU and NATO. This is the kind of unity we managed to build today. The unity is that the EU will be with us until Ukraine wins, and Ukraine will be part of the European Union,” he said.

